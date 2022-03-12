You are here: HomeNews2022 03 12Article 1488683

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

ECG pushing for tariff hike; tables proposal before PURC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana Logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana wants to increase tariffs and has, accordingly, tabled a proposal before the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PUC), the Director at the office of the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Noble Dorwume, has said.

He announced the intention in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region following a meeting with the PURC.

“We have given an upward review based on the cost, inflation, and other economic parameters”, Mr Dorwume said.

“So, it will depend on how PURC looks at it and which group should have a slight upward adjustment and which one should have a downward review and will all give us revenue which will be able to help us run this business successfully”, he said.

In October 2019, there was a 5.94 per cent hike in tariff.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment