ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have over the past few days been left disturbed by power challenges as a result of technical challenges that has affected ECG’s prepaid metering system.
Many users of such meters in several southern regions of the country have had to face the brunt of this unfortunate issue.
In all, there have been major challenges with ECG prepaid meter users in areas within the Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo enclaves, unable to top-up their meters.
Many people have been left without power for days not because they have not recharged their meters, but because the service provider has been unable to fix a major technicality for days.
When it started:
At the beginning of September 2022, some prepaid meters including BOT, ALPHA, and E-CASH, were not responding accurately to power purchased by customers of the ECG.
This was after the implementation of the PURC-approved tariff that took effect from September 1, 2022.
What the ECG said early September:
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) issued a statement on the matter after it began in September.
In the statement, it indicated that it recognized the complaints and stated that it had resolved some technical challenges that impacted the prepaid meters of its customers some days earlier.
“However, customers whose prepaid meters run into negative balance after purchasing electricity should please note that our technicians are making frantic efforts to visit your premises to remedy the situation by reprogramming the meters to ensure the refund your credits and restore power supply,” the statement added.
Prepaid issues resurface as customers are left in darkness:
On September 30, 2022, the problems with ECG prepaid cards emerged again.
Some Ghanaians in some parts of the capital, Accra, had to stay in darkness over the unavailability of prepaid electricity.
The stranded customers said the “unplanned blackout” caused by the unavailability of credit had distorted their activities.
For many others, their businesses had been greatly affected by the situation and for which reason they wanted an immediate solution.
Below are a few tweets from some affected customers
My sister just returned from the ECG office and guess what she couldn’t buy the power. I heard they said someone hijacked their system. I know on Monday we will hear NDC person hacked into their system. In any serious country by now the energy minister will step down.— Thug Motivation 103???? (@Thugmotivation0) October 1, 2022
Bro the ECG thing bo be joke o???????? pic.twitter.com/Uq2Gfk3VNu— Duncan???????? (@_Duncannn) October 1, 2022
Just left the ECG office. Prepaid can still not be bought so they’re taking phone numbers and addresses of customers so they can come to your house and turn the lights on for you. I don’t know how many people they have on the field to be able to execute this task but we’ll see.— Wa Beyoncé (@Zeinat_Issahak) October 1, 2022
This picture will tell you The ECG is the most useless company in Ghana…from network problem to printer damage…huh— Down Ball (@DownBall12) October 1, 2022
I want to ask our leaders if it’s a curse to be a Ghanaian. pic.twitter.com/7Vg657Cqcv
The ECG has resorted to going to customers homes and connecting them after making payment.— 3.142 (@lips_pi) October 1, 2022
Somehow I see illegal connection. Cos my meter still reads zero.