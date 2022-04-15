ECG offices to be closed for Easter

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be closed from today, Friday, 15 April to Monday, 18 April 2022.



This is in observance of the Easter holidays.



The usual business will resume on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.



A statement issued by the company said: “Customers and the general public can access our services through our digital platforms” or “visit a private vending point.”



It further advised prepaid customers to “purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Easter season.”