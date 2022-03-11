ECG must urgently attend to fallen cables to avoid catastrophe- Asafo Assemblyman

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Ashanti Region



The assembly member at Kumasi Asafo has called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to as a matter of urgency attend to and mend fallen high tension cables that pose a great danger to neighbouring residents.



Mr. Ernest Okai confirming the news to GhanaWeb narrated that a coconut tree fell on the cables on ECG light poles last week Thursday when there was a heavy downpour coupled with winds.



He furthered that, the community authorities, therefore, contacted the electricity company to inform them about the situation for assistance.



“I called on the ECG to attend to the situation. Although, they showed up without doing anything about the matter. The officers asked me the assembly member to look for a chainsaw operator to cut the coconut tree from the live cables,” Mr. Okai narrated.



“I disagreed because the situation is very terrible and if care is not taken the chainsaw operator might make it worse so I pleaded with the ECG officials to revert the situation as I provide the chainsaw operator,” he added.



The ECG officials left the scene last Friday when they were called and have not returned again to solve the situation.



Mr. Ernest speaking to GhanaWeb on Thursday evening March 10, 2022, indicated that the situation still remains unsolved, the power keeps shrinking a lotto kiosk on which some of the high tension cables fell.



The worry of residents is that the incident scene is a popular route for basic school pupils since there is a nearby school. Hence Ernest Okai, the assembly member at Asafo is calling on the ECG to rapidly respond and resolve the situation to instill calm in the area.