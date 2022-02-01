ECG increasing charges from February 1 - Reports

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: theheraldghana.com

Barring any last minute changes, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Tuesday, February 1, 2022, slap new charges on electricity consumers.



According to a document in circulation among EGC staff, the company, will be charging a screaming GH¢1,020.00 for a single phase meter, instead of the existing GH¢400.00.



The circular titled, “new service connection charges” said they are all VAT/NHIL inclusive, and mentioned that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved the new charges.



It is not clear, why all the stakeholders have remained silent on the charges, but waiting to spring a surprise on consumers.



The only thing going for free on the new list, is Meter replacement for both 1-phase and 3-phase.



But new consumers interested in a three-phase meter, will pay GH¢1,920, instead of the previous GH¢700.