ECG grabs carpenter for selling ‘fake’ meters

A carpenter in the Adentan area has been detained by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for his alleged involvement in the sale of fake electricity meters.



The arrest according to a news report by citinewsroom.com, comes after an extensive multi-month investigation carried out by ECG personnel.



The suspect has reportedly confessed to his participation in an illegal enterprise that dealt in the sale of approximately 40 counterfeit electricity meters, each priced at GHc900.



Acting on information collected over several months, the Accra East Region of ECG initiated the operation, with a particular focus on the Adentan New Site area.



The accused carpenter disclosed that he had received the fraudulent meters from a local assembly member in his vicinity, who had allegedly supplied him with the meters for resale.



He stated that he had procured these counterfeit meters at a cost of GHc800 each and subsequently sold them for GHc900, profiting from each transaction.



The General Manager, Paul Assibi Abariga, responsible for Legal and Prosecution at ECG, announced that the suspect would face charges on September 29, 2023.



Ongoing efforts are being made to identify and apprehend any additional accomplices linked to this illicit operation.



The alleged meter peddler also provided further information, revealing that he had engaged in the unauthorized sale of these counterfeit meters for over seven months, distributing approximately 40 of them during this period.



