ECG disconnects power to KIA over GHC49m debt

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka international Airport and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.



The disconnection exercise was undertaken by a National task force of the ECG Monday after the KIA failed to pay their indebtedness to the power distribution company.



Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.



An attempt by the managment of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.