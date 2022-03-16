ECG cuts power supply to Accra Sports Stadium

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has cut power supply to parts of the Accra Sports Stadium debt owed to the company.



The Accra Sports Stadium was disconnected on Wednesday as part of efforts to reduce the debts of the company.



Nene Shadrack Mase, who led the task force, disclosed that the national stadium owed ECG GH¢587,087.37.



According to him, management of the stadium must pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt for power to be restored.



He added that the rest of the debt will be scheduled and in the event of a default, the facility will be cut off again.



The facility is used by Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Accra Lions for their Ghana Premier League home games.



The task force also cut power to Kotoka International Airport, Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel due to debt concerns.