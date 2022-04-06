ECG confirms Wednesday power outages was due to ‘major rainstorm’

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rainstorm hits several parts of Ghana



ECG urges public to stay away from fallen and loose conductors



Power outages hit Accra and other areas



The Electricity Company of Ghana says it has experienced power outages in its power distribution system following rains recorded across various parts of the country.



Following Wednesday’s rains, ECG in statement said it has lost power supply to various parts of the country including Accra.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the major rainstorm with strong winds which hit Greater Accra and other parts of the country today, Wednesday 6th April, 2022, has caused major outages in our distribution system,” the power supply company said.



While assuring of efforts to restore power supply to the affected areas, ECG cautioned members of the public to be cautious of coming into contact with conductors which may have fallen as a result of the rain.



“The company wishes to caution all and sundry to be extremely careful not to touch or step on loose or fallen electrical conductors since they could be live,” ECG said.



The company also urged members of the public who may come across any of its loose or fallen conductors to reach out to its officers.



“Anyone who has encountered loose or fallen conductors, and customers experiencing outages should please call our contact centre on 0302611611 or reach us on our social media handles on @ECGOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for prompt intervention.



“Customers should note that our Engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply,” it assured.



