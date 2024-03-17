ECG clarifies its MD’s ‘insensitive’ comment in viral video

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified that a clip of its Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, Esq., making the rounds on social media, which seems to insinuate an insensitivity to the difficult situation its cherished customers are facing as a result of the current unstable power supply, is an old interview.



The power distribution company has stated categorically that the video is an extract of an interview that was granted over a year and a half ago, during the ECG/Manya Krobo impasse, where, among other things, its staff were assaulted for requesting payment of bills from customers.



According to ECG, it deeply regrets the misunderstanding created by the resurfacing of the video, which has been taken out of context.



“ECG understands the plight of our valued customers and the public amidst the current challenges and wishes to assure that the sentiment expressed in the video does not reflect the values and commitment of our MD and ECG to providing reliable electricity services,” a statement signed by its Director of Communications, William Boateng, said.



It said it is collaborating with key industry players on the value chain to address the current challenges.



As the nation’s foremost electricity distributor, the ECG said it recognises the critical importance of electricity as a basic necessity for daily life and socio-economic development.



“To transform ECG into a modern utility company and meet the growing electricity demand and expectations of our customers, we have undertaken various initiatives to enhance our operations and customer experience.



“As part of our digital transformation agenda and our quest to provide our customers with more efficient and hassle-free customer service, we continue to improve on the ECG PowerApp, which serves as the primary digital platform for transacting all ECG businesses.



"We are working diligently to improve our revenue inflows and reduce our losses to enable us to meet our financial obligations to our suppliers and invest in the distribution network to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply,” the statement added.



The ECG expressed its profound gratitude for the continued support and understanding of its customers as they build a brighter and more sustainable future together.



