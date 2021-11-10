ECG attributes Monday’s outages on technical challenges

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited says the disruption in power supply Monday night was due to disturbances experienced in the power system.



Some parts of Accra was plunged into darkness Monday night, November 8, 2021, that affected consumers and residents. Reports suggested Kasoa in the Central region was also affected by the power outage.



It comes hours after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) assured the nation of a reliable power supply.



A statement issued by ECG on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, explained, “This technical challenge resulted in outages within ECG’s operational cases. Currently, some customers within our operational areas are still off due to load limitations from GRIDCo”



The statement added “ECG wishes to assure the general public, especially affected customers that immediately our in-take points from GRIDCo are fully loaded, power will be restored,”



The power distribution company however apologised to the public and its customers for the disruptions caused by disturbances to their power systems.



Read the statement below:



