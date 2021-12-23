ECG assures of prepaid meters for all homes in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has stressed its determination to provide all homes in Ashanti with prepaid meters, come next year.



According to the Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, the Company would use the first quarter to continue with work in that area.



He, however, assured of tackling illegal connections in the system in order for all users of electricity to pay for what they consume, as he promised to work to ensure that the company reduced the timeline for people to secure meters and other related services.



“I will humbly ask the media in Kumasi to support us in our quest to provide quality service by collaborating with us in disseminating timely information to our customers in all we plan to do,” Mr Agyeman-Budu appealed.



At an end-of-year engagement with a section of the media in Kumasi, the ECG MD said the Company stood committed to supplying power to homes in the Ashanti Region.



Assuring residents of the Ashanti Region and beyond of quality and improved services in the ensuing year of 2022, Mr Agyeman-Budu indicated that “the company is always ready to deliver on its mandate anytime power is made available to it from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), generators of electricity.”



“We have no business collecting revenue when we can’t provide stable and uninterrupted power, but I assure you that so long as GRIDCo is able to provide ECG with power as they generate same, we will make same available from now and into the new year of 2022,” he stated.



He reiterated the apology for the inconveniences and uncomfortable situations recently created for its customers in the Ashanti Region, particularly those in the Greater Kumasi areas, in terms of power supply.



The situation, Mr Agyeman-Budu noted, was as a result of a falling mast on the transmission lines, but said it was encouraging that despite a later deadline, GRIDCo, as well as its allied agencies were able to repair the damaged line and restore power ahead of the December 20 timeline it had already given.



“I can say with some confidence that we in the power chain from the Ministry to the allied agencies in the power generation and distribution chain stand committed to giving the Ghanaian public quality service all year round, but for the recent interruptions, we apologize for the same,” the MD said.



Mr David Asamoah, Ashanti Regional Southern Business Unit (SBU) Director, in his contribution mentioned a large quantity of arrival of meters early 2022 and assured that no home in Ashanti Region would be left without a prepaid meter.