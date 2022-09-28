ECG arrests 10 for illegal connection after disconnection in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ten customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region have been arrested for reconnecting themselves after they were disconnected.



The ten were arrested at Abuakwa, Makro, Manhyia, Tanoso, and other communities in the Abuakwa district during a night exercise.



The power distributing company arrested the ten as part of its special exercise to improve revenue mobilisation.



The ten were among 150 customers who were disconnected for failing to pay their bills and who were involved in illegal connections in the region.



Some of the arrested customers settled their bills and were reconnected.



The ECG TaskForce Manager, Ing Fred Kwabena Bediako, told the media that the exercise forms part of efforts to reduce losses and improve the company’s revenue generation drive.



He indicated that a similar exercise would take place nationwide continuously to ensure a stop to customers reconnecting themselves.



“We thought that with last experience people would have stopped doing the self-reconnection but going out today has proved that we need to intensify this monitoring to be able to deter electricity consumers from self-reconnecting.”



He added that: “We don’t take delight in doing such things because it is tiresome and increases cost, but we are forced under the circumstance to do this exercise.”