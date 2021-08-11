ECG abandons prepaid meters, conductors valued at GH¢59m - Audit report

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• ECG bought prepaid meters, conductors valued at GH¢59 million



• The meters according to an audit report have not been used in the past 5 years



• The report has recommended that the meters be deployed immediately



Prepaid meters and conductors purchased between 2014 and /2016 by the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, have been left unused since they arrived in the country, according to a 2020 report by the Auditor-General.



The value of the abandoned meters and conductors is said to be GH¢59,161,964.56.



The meters particularly have not been distributed to consumers because ECG management neglected to disperse old stock before purchasing new meters, according to the report.



As a result, the Auditor-General has advised that the prepaid meters be distributed as soon as possible.



“The amount involved should be recovered from the officials who engaged in the procurement,” the report further recommended.



According to the report's analysis of shop documentation, the products were either partially issued or not issued at all, and were instead being held in the stores at the time of the inspection on August 8, 2019.



Management bought new prepayment meters for developmental operations and abandoned the old procurement, according to the procurement status report for 2018 and store receipt vouchers.



The audit report concerned the company's audited financial accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.



In 2018, the ECG lost GH¢2,749,371 compared to GH¢642,120 in 2017.







