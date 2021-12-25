ECG Tema Region assures customers of reliable power

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region has given assurance of a reliable power supply during the festive period.



The company said reliability and stability would be achieved partly due to the suspension of all planned maintenance works as a result of the festivities.



Mr Emmanuel Akinie, ECG General Manager, Tema Region, however, explained that despite their resolve to provide an uninterrupted power supply, other issues could trigger outages.



“Faults are issues which happen outside our control, nonetheless, it is our duty to restore supply to customers once we get to know about them, hence the call for customers to please let us know as soon as they have an outage because the region’s technical faults teams will be readily available for faults interventions despite the holidays,” he added.



The ECG General Manager told the media that power outages during Christmas might be a result of activities of some people, who often vandalize transformers and steal fuses.



Mr Akinie noted that in such occurrences, ECG feeders or transmission lines would be supplying power alright, but due to the damages, the customer-end would be without a power supply.



He, therefore, called on customers and the public to be on the lookout and stop anyone they might find working on an ECG installation but was unable to produce an authorized identity card to support his or her activities.



The Tema Region of ECG, he indicated, has had issues relating to transformer vandalism and fuse theft, which had become so rampant that, in October 2021 alone, the Tema South District lost 192 fuses.



He said, “the loss of transformers causes inconvenience to both customers and the Company - customers affected through power interruption while the Company has to spend resources earmarked for other activities to procure and replace those transformers.”



Mr Akinie, on behalf of the Management and Staff of the Region, wished all cherished customers of ECG Tema Region, as well as the public a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.