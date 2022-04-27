ECG Taskforce goes to parliament to disconnect power over debt

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

A team of Electricity Company of Ghana officials have reportedly stormed the Parliament of Ghana to cut power supply over debt owed the distribution company by the legislative house.



This comes on the back of efforts by the ECG revenue task force to collect debts owed to the company and disconnect supply to defaulting customers including state agencies.



It is unclear the amount owed the power distribution company by the legislative house. However, parliament will not be the first casualty in the ongoing clampdown by ECG as several state agencies have already suffered the same fate.



ECG Taskforce on March 14, 2022, disconnected power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport over unpaid bills.



According to sources, the management of KIA owed ECG close to GHC49 million in unpaid bills.



Other agencies that have suffered power cuts by EC include the Accra Sports Stadium managed by the National Sports Authority.



Meanwhile, Starrfm.com reports that the ECG Taskforce currently in parliament are awaiting the departure of the Speaker from the house to disconnect power supply to parliament.



