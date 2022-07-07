ECG, Kroboland Impasse: Choose peace over violence – NAPO to residents

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has met with chiefs and Members of Parliament(MPs) of the Kroboland over their impasse with workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



It would be remembered that the people of the Kroboland at a Press Conference called o the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) to desist from fixing prepaid meters in their houses.



This was after the Krobo Towns were cut off from the National Grid for failing to pay their electricity bills for years.



Yesterday I met representatives of the Neneme of the two Krobo traditional areas at the Ministry of Energy. Together, with colleague Members of Parliament for the areas, Hon. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi and Hon. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, we discussed ways by which collectively, we can find a lasting resolution to the impasse between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Krobo people.



Whilst expressing my disappointment with the protracted nature of the impasse, I made it clear that the ECG is for all Ghanaians and thus, exists to provide efficient and reliable service delivery to all Ghanaians including the people of Krobo. It is thus, imperative that there is absolute harmony between the company and the people.



I stated that violence must never be the route to solving differences in a country like Ghana where respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability is very much upheld.



I assured Neneme that, after hearing their concerns, I will in the next few days engage them, the Management of the ECG, and all stakeholders around a table for a lasting solution to be found to the disagreements. I thus urged Neneme to be circumspect in their public pronouncements, as inflammatory languages have the potential of affecting negatively, the peace-building process.



I have no doubt that the peace process we have started will end this unfortunate friction that has proven to be counter-productive to both sides.