ECG, Krobo Chiefs to meet over blackout – Energy Minister

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that after a fruitful discussion with leaders of the Kroboland, they have agreed to dialogue with officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana to bring their impasse to rest.



The Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) has cut the Kroboland from the national grid after their personnel were attacked for installing prepaid meters in their homes.



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh indicated that he has had a meeting with the chiefs in the Kroboland and they have agreed to a dialogue with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



He says the results of the dialogue will dictate the next line of action for the people in Kroboland.



“I am just coming back from there that’s why I was even late. We met with the Chiefs and they agreed to dialogue with ECG on the way forward. They will be put on the national grid if the discussions they have with ECG is fruitful and they agree that the prepaid meters are brought there.”



The Minister could not provide timelines on when the light will be restored because everything hinges on the discussion they will have with the people and the agreement they will reach there.



On whether the blackout will not affect some of the essential service providers in the area, the Minister indicated that some transformers have been tampered with by the people that will need to be worked on, and also there is a need for an agreement with ECG that their staff will be safe before power can be restored.



He says he could not give an order for power to be restored to some essential service providers because power resides in the ECG in this circumstance.