ECG, Energy Ministry recover over 6million cedis from illegal connections

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has with the support of the Ministry of Energy recovered a total of GH₵6,525,642 from its operations to clamp down on customers engaged in illegal connections.



This was revealed by the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Kwame Agyemang-Budu. He made the disclosure when he was speaking at the commissioning of the new ECG office at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region on December 6, 2021.



According to him, over 12,730 customers across the 16 regions of the country were visited by the National Task Force and ECG’s Revenue Protection Section, out of which 1,537 cases of illegal connections were unearthed.



These numbers recorded of the illegality accounted for the total sum of money recovered.



The operation has been part of the company’s efforts to avert financial losses caused to the state.



In one of its latest operations which was reported in November, some 12 persons in the Obuasi District of the Ashanti Region were arrested for engaging in the illegality.



The suspects were alleged to have tapped electricity after ECG had cut off supply to the district on the back of accumulated bills.



The Managing Director in a bid to curtail the menace noted that the company will provide some percentage of monies recovered from offenders on whom the public will report.



“I have to announce that ECG has a handsome reward package for informants who will give us tip-off for illegal connections.



“Informants will be given 6% of the total monies to be recovered as a result of their patriotic duty” said Mr. Agyemang-Budu.



He assured that the identities of the informants will under no circumstance be unveiled.



