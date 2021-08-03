EC will comply if IPAC is institutionalised - Prof Ayee

Politics of Tuesday, 3 August 2021



Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Atsu Ayee is convinced that the panacea for the wrangling between the Electoral Commission and the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) is to institutionalise the latter.



According to Prof Ayee, once IPAC becomes a statutory body the Electoral Commission will be more efficient in its work and would be required by law to give effect to issues raised at meetings.



This, he said, will lead to the achievement of one of the aims of the IPAC at its inception - to foster unity and trust amongst political parties.



Speaking to Graphic news on the unstable relationship between the IPAC and the Electoral Commission over the years, he said the persistent wrangling between the two bodies is the result of the lack of proper establishment of the mandate of the IPAC.



"...That is why if a consensus is reached at the IPAC meeting, EC may decide to work with it or not. But how is that possible? EC is working with stakeholders and is accountable to the people of Ghana in the performance of its functions. So, the so-called independence to me is not absolute," he explained.



The current status of the IPAC in national discourse is rather informal and non-statutory which means the Electoral Commission is not bound by their decisions. However, the IPAC has over the years been recognised as it plays advisory and consultative roles.



He further urged that National Democratic Congress rescind its decision to quit the IPAC.



"I think NDC should come back and must stay within IPAC and fight in IPAC because if you leave, you have already defeated yourself...If you look at the 16 resolutions that were passed at the last IPAC meeting, NDC was not part, but since the political parties present agreed on such electoral reforms, the NDC is bound by it no matter what," Prof. Ayee told Graphic news.



