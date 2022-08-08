EC scheming to rig 2024 polls for NPP with Ghana Card demand – Sammy Gyamfi claims

Politics of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) wants to rig the 2024 election for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on GHOneTV, Mr. Gyamfi advised that anybody tired of what he described as economic mismanagement of the current government and who is yearning for change must get the Ghana card to get themselves on the electoral roll.



According to him, the “Jeane Mensah/ Bossman Asare led Electoral Commission has taken these unreasonable stands and they intend to manipulate the 2024 elections in their favor.”



He continued: “That is why they are constricting access to the roll because they know that Ghanaians are not happy with them and if they expand access chances are that they are going to lose the 2024 elections.”



The National Communication Officer further alleged that “they have registered a lot more in their strongholds and they are deliberately refusing to allocate the needed logistics NDC strongholds like the Volta region to give the people the opportunity to register.



“So what they are trying to do is to steal the election as they did in the 2020 election. That is why you must ensure that you get your Ghana card. I know that there are many challenges that people are going through, people are having to even bribe NIA officials.”



Mr. Gyamfi encouraged Ghanaians to join the long queues for their Ghana cards as a sacrifice to vote out the NPP administration.



“This is the only sacrifice you have to pay as part of our collective efforts and our agenda to kick out this nation wreckers. So don’t be discouraged and don’t give up because you are finding it difficult to register or you have registered and finding it difficult to get your card."



“Follow up and ensure that you get your card so that after all the bureaucracy and pressure which will be mounted in the coming months. This recalcitrant, belligerent Akufo-Addo sponsored EC still decides to stick to this unreasonable position of making the Ghana card sole identification document for registration.”