EC’s disrespect and hostility towards opposition parties has become order of the day – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress has once again accused the leadership of Ghana’s Electoral Commission of openly working to further the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo alluded that the chairperson of the EC and her deputies resorted to pursuing policies that are detrimental to the NDC and other parties which they consider to be against the NPP.



“Disrespect and hostility by Jean Mensa and her charges at the EC towards the NDC and other parties deemed to be opposed to the current government have become the order of the day.



"Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare have not hidden their intent and penchant for unreasonable and unjustifiable policies and measures aimed at furthering the interest of the NPP and the appointing authority often to the disadvantage of the large sections of Ghanaians especially those they believe are likely to vote against the NPP in elections,” he said.



The National Chairman at the press conference, among other things, demanded that the EC halts all the processes it has started to get a draft Constitution Instrument (C.I.) for the registration of voters and the 2024 Election passed by Parliament.



According to him, the C.I., if passed, will lead to a lot of eligible Ghanaian voters being disenfranchised.



He said that the C.I., among other things, effectively changes how Ghanaians are identified for voter registration and puts unnecessary impediments in the way of eligible Ghanaians who want to vote.



“We demand an immediate cessation of all work on the laying of the CI in Parliament pending thorough deliberations and consultations with all relevant stakeholders to fine-tune it to take on board the concerns expressed by us and others that may be held by other stakeholders,” Ofosu-Ampofo said.



He added that the C.I. which was used for the 2020 Election is good enough and should be used for the 2024 Elections.







