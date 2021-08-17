EC’s directive to NDC to send electoral reform proposals to IPAC very absurd – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

• John Mahama says the EC request is very absurd



• The NDC sent their reform proposal to the EC recently



• But the EC directed the party to send the proposal to IPAC



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections has described the Electoral Commission’s directive for the party to send its electoral reform proposals to IPAC as very absurd.



According to the former president, situations such as this make one question the bias nature of the EC.



Speaking in an interview available to GhanaWeb during his ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Upper East Region, John Dramani Mahama described the directive of the EC as "the most absurd request.”



“Where is the inter-party advisory committee, where is their offices, where does it exist?” he added.



“IPAC is an advisory committee to the EC and IPAC is housed by the EC and it’s the EC that calls IPAC meetings. So how can you ask that the letter be given to IPAC? Who is IPAC?” he further explained in an interview with GBC URA Radio in Upper East.



The NDC flagbearer went on to state that the directive of the EC is an indication that the commission is being unreceptive to the party.



“These are some of the absurd things this committee does that make us feel it's hostile to our party, I mean, the right place to send the letter is to the Electoral Commission,” he said.



For him, the right decision is for the EC to “call an IPAC meeting and table it. You can’t say take your letter to IPAC.”



The country's election system has been proposed for reforms by the opposition NDC.



Top among the proposals offered by the party is that the EC Chairperson must be appointed with parliament's prior consent. According to the party, the existing appointment process makes the EC seem political.



