EC has shown its biases against the NDC - Kwesi Pratt suggests

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has suggested that utterances of some leading members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) show the Commission's biases against the leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, leaders of the Commission have, on several occasions, used bitter and provocative language against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is not the best.



"Members of the Electoral Commission and their acidic language, the inflammatory language, their language that suggests they are openly biased.



"If a member of the Electoral Commission goes out to describe a political party as a danger to Ghana's democratic experiment. What does it mean? Clear establishment of bias.



"The body that is supervising elections, a leading person in that body, a member of the Commission, thinks that one of the competitors is a danger to Ghana's democratic efforts. Is bias not established already?" he questioned in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The EC, in 2019, described some actions of the National Democratic Congress as a threat to Ghana's democracy while reacting to some accusations of the party prior to the 2020 elections.



A deputy chairperson at the EC, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, indicated that "I think if there is anyone who is becoming a threat or a potential threat to the democracy we are practising in our country, then I will rather say that it is the posture of the NDC.



"Since this new Commission took over, we have noticed some of the things that have transpired. Before the Ayawaso West by-election, allegations were rife that the register was bloated, and we also noticed pictures of ballot papers."



