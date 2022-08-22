EC has lost some of the data compiled for the 2020 Elections - Sammy Gyamfi alleges

Politics of Monday, 22 August 2022

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has lost some of the data used for the 2020 election.



According to him, it is for this reason that the commission is so keen on compiling a new voters' register for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, 3news.com reports.



He added that rather than coming out clear with its intentions, the EC is hiding behind a continuous voters' registration exercise it has said it wants to conduct with the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) laid in parliament.



“The Electoral Commission has lost some of its data, and so they are seeking to compile a new register. Their plan is to compile a new register, but they cannot come out to say that publicly.



“They want to throw away the old register, and so they are seeking to introduce a new law that will make the Ghana Card the only form of identification document," 3news.com quoted him.



The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has also previously stated that the actual plan of the EC is that it wants to create a new voters’ register through the draft C.I. it has tabled in parliament.



The C.I requires only the Ghana Card for the registration of prospective voters.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Afriyie Ankrah added that after the draft Constitution Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 election is passed, the EC will then file a suit in the Supreme Court that will allow them to remove the names of all the people who used documents other than the Ghana Card to register for the 2020 elections.



But the EC, has continuously clarified that it was not going to create a new register, contrary to assertions in the public.



The Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare, said that the draft C.I. the EC has come up with, which will require that prospective voters must have a Ghana Card before being registered, is for continuous registration of Ghanaians who are not already on the voters’ register that was used for the 2020 election.



