EC has 'lost' datasets from the electoral roll - Sam George alleges

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called out the Electoral Commission (EC) over issues concerning data of the electoral roll.



In an August 9, 2022 tweet, the MP alleged that the EC has lost datasets from the voter’s register which has made the electoral body use cunning means of trying to compile a new register under the guise of validation.



According to him, he gathered his information from a credible source and wants the EC to fully disclose to Ghanaians the whole truth concerning the matter.



“Credible information available to me indicates that the @ECGhanaOfficial has 'lost' datasets from the electoral roll hence their insistence on the compilation of a new Voter's register under the guise of validation. The EC owes the Ghanaian people the TRUTH,” Sam Nartey George tweeted.



The EC has recently been in the news over a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I) it intends to operate with.



The major issue of contention in the said Instrument is a clause that states that the Ghana Card will be the only identity document to be used when an eligible person wants to register as a voter.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly opposed the move arguing that the initiative will disenfranchise many as a lot of people do not have their Ghana Cards.



The EC has also in the past rejected accusations that it intends to use the process to compile a new voter’s register insisting that the current one is very credible.



“We compiled a new voter’s register in 2020 at a cost. I don’t think anybody in the Electoral Commission will feel they want to discard the register. I can assure you that it is the best register ever compiled by the Commission. So we have confidence in the register and we will never dispose off that register



“The issue is that we are all saying instead of once a while disposing off the register [and compiling a new one], why don’t you go through continuous registration and we have sent a new C.I to Parliament.



“The new C.I dictates that if you are a Ghanaian and attain the age of 18 and visit our district office with your [Ghana] card, you will be registered and added to the Voter’s register through the continuous registration,” the EC's Dr Serebour Quaicoe said in an interview on the July 13 edition of ‘Kokrokoo’ on Peace PM.



