EC has crucial responsibility to sustain 30 years of peaceful rule in 2024 – MP

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has stated that the Electoral Commission of Ghana has a crucial responsibility to sustain the peace enjoyed in the country's 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional rule.



Mr. Ampem Nyarko disclosed this in an interview with Starr News on the sidelines of a Peace Walk and sporting activities organized by the Parliament of Ghana on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, to celebrate 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional rule.



On January 7, 2023, marked thirty (30) years of the inception of the Fourth Republican Parliament of Ghana, after years of military interventions and the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution approved by the Ghanaian citizenry in a referendum.



Two major political parties in Ghana, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have changed power after two terms of eight-year cycles in 2000, 2008, and 2016.



The next crucial presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on December 7, 2024, with the ruling party poised for victory to break the eight-year change convention.



Mr. Ampem Nyarko said the milestone is worth celebrating; however, he cautioned that the country should not be complacent and ignore some red flags that are rearing their ugly heads and threatening the sustainability of peace and democracy in the country.



The lawmaker said, for instance, that recent developments regarding the political composition of the Electoral Commission by the ruling NPP government and previous actions of the commissioner, Jean Mensah, must be a source of worry to believers in democracy and good governance.



“We have a cause to celebrate because, throughout the history of our country, this is the first time we’ve had a constitutional rule that has lasted this long, 30 years gives us a cause to celebrate. But what are we celebrating? Are we celebrating to give the impression that all is well I don’t think that is the case. As we celebrate the first 30 years of our constitutional rule I think it is a good time for us to take stock to find out what we can do so that we will be able to celebrate the next 30 years and beyond”.



“For me, we are all rejoicing, but a lot of gratitude must go to the Ghanaian people for their tolerance. I believe it is the tolerance of the Ghanaian people that has brought us this far and the conviction that constitutional rule is the choice and is far better than any other means of governance in this country; that is all we want to commend every Ghanaian for the support and the tolerance this far”.



Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko stated that to sustain this peaceful constitutional rule, the Electoral Commission has a critical responsibility to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.



“The role of the electoral commission is critical, and we have come this far because of the kind of leadership of the electoral commission that we had. Dr. Afari Gyan was committed to a peaceful and fair election. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same about the current Chairperson of the electoral commission, and so she must learn from her predecessors and find out what Dr. Afari Gyan was able to do that earned him that trust from all actors in our elections. Now the ball is in her court, and she must do everything to sustain this constitutional rule that we have.”



Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko also stressed the need to amend aspects of the constitution, particularly provisions that give excessive power to the President.



“I believe that we have been talking about amending our constitution; it is long overdue. We need to use this celebration to look at the pathway for us to amend aspects of the constitution that we’ve all come to realize are not good, and so that is what I believe we need to consider now, and as a matter of urgency, we must have a pathway to the amendment of those aspects of the constitution that we’ve all come to agree need to be amended. We must work hard to reduce the power that is vested in one person (the President) so that we strengthen institutions and allow institutions to work in this country. I believe if we are able to do these things going forward, we will all sleep without thinking of any threat to our democracy.”



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoako, called on Ghanaians to be patient and tolerant to some challenges encountered in 30 years of constitutional rule in Ghana, assuring that gradual amendments and new legislation will make the constitution better to move good governance to levels reached in many countries in the western world.



The peace walk and sporting activities such as soccer, tennis, and tag of peace were participated by the Second Deputy Speaker, Hon.Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Some Members of Parliament, and Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, various security agencies, and the citizenry.