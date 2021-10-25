EC calls on police to investigate Mahama’s 2020 election allegations

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has urged the Ghana Police Service to commence investigations into some allegations made by former president John Dramani Mahama about the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to the Commission, the claim includes Mr Mahama indicating that the elections management body had thumb printed one million ballot papers to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the presidential elections.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday October 25, 2021, Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, said an investigation into the matter would help to maintain public confidence in the country’s electoral process.



“The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue; and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored.



“We see that our silence on this matter has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission, and we want the police to investigate it,” Dr Asare added.



The deputy EC chair further rebutted other allegations leveled by former president Mahama over the use of the military to intimidate and influence the December 2020 general elections.



