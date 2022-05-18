EC begins inspection of political party offices across the country

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has begun inspection of all registered political party offices across the country to ensure that they operate in accordance with the Political Parties Act.



This forms part of the mandates by the EC as enshrined in the Political Parties Act 2000 (Act 574) to inspect political party offices and monitor their activities, EC stated in a letter addressed to the political parties a copy obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated.



The Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) mandates political parties to have offices at the national, and regional levels and at least in two-thirds of the districts in the country.



The EC letter emphasized that it wants to see “if the parties are functioning and if they meet the requirements by Act 574, which include the fact that they should have functioning offices, file their accounts at the EC and whether their offices are owned by them or rented.



"Accordingly, the commission is embarking on the inspection of offices of all the registered Political Parties from Monday, May 16th at the National, Regional, and District/Constituency level".



It urged all political parties to ensure their availability to ensure the smooth operation of the exercise.



"In view of this, I wish to inform all registered political parties to hold themselves in readiness for the upcoming exercise," the EC stated.