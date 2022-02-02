E-levy most ridiculous propaganda by Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government – Mahama’s aide

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government courts support for E-levy



Minority continue opposition to E-levy



Akufo-Addo being adamant to concerns of Ghanaians, Joyce Bawah Mogtari



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has lashed out at President Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being overly ‘head-strong’ in seeking to push through with the controversial E-levy.



The E-levy has engaged public and parliament’s attention in recent weeks as government advocates for its passage amid caution that the economy risks collapsing without it.



Whiles the Majority NPP MPs are in support of the levy, the NDC minority are opposition to it stating that it is a ‘draconian tax’ that will impose hardship on Ghanaians.



Referencing a poll in a recent social media post, Joyce Bawah Mogtari observed that sample of 9 out of 10 Ghanaians are strongly opposed to the levy.



She criticized the government for being adamant in listening to the plight of Ghanaians.



“Of all the PR gimmicks and propaganda of this @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia government the most ridiculous so far is the E-levy charade. Polls indicate that 9 out of 10 Ghananians are strongly against the E-levy. Yet government remains adamant and in some cases insensitive to the plight of the suffering masses .Acta non verba!!” she wrote on her Facebook timeline.



If passed, E-levy will impose a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money.



