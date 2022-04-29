E-levy is coming to life, we are 95 percent ready - John Kumah

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA announces phased-approach for the implementation of the E-levy



E-Levy to be implemented on May 1



Minority opposes E-Levy



A Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has indicated that, all is set for the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) from May 1.



According to him, with less than 48 hours of its implementation, government is 95 per cent ready for it to kick start.



“We are 95 per cent ready. So the next 48 hours will make it 100 per cent. We are rolling out God willing May 1. The E-levy is coming to life,” Myjoyonline quoted.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a phased-approach for the implementation of the E-levy which is expected to start from May 1.



GRA in a statement on April 28 indicated that the decision was reached following its assessment of the readiness of charging entities to integrate with the E-levy management system.



“Following the Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased-approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022,” parts of the statement read.