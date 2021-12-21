E-levy is a must for Ghana to develop – Andy Kankam

Politics of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has defended the e-levy proposal stating that it is necessary to mobilize revenue for the development of the country.



Ahead of the voting on the e-levy bill today, Andy says he expects both sides of parliament to reach a consensus to help in Ghana’s development.



Speaking on the Special Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show hosted by Raymond Nyamador, he expressed, “The e-levy is necessary as we need to mobilize revenue for the development of this country. We see people demonstrating, asking for good hospitals, among other things. But where do you expect to get all these if we don’t mobilize revenue?”



The editor further stated that even though the Minority’s rejection of the e-levy is justified, he believes that “at this juncture, we need these resources to be able to carry out government business.”



In his view, a flat rate of 1 per cent e-levy is more favourable than the 1.75% proposed by the government.



Meanwhile, he has cautioned the government to reconsider the cessation of the road tolls if it wants to generate revenue for the country’s development.



Parliament will today resume sitting to consider the approval or otherwise of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) Bill.



Since the government introduced the 1.75% e-levy proposal, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently opposed the proposal, insisting that it is a draconian measure that will further burden Ghanaians.



Even though the NDC wants the e-levy scrapped, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said that proceeds from the 1.75% e-levy will support entrepreneurs and ensure that over 11 million jobs are created for the youth in the country. Hence, any attempt to evade the e-levy proposed by the government will be blocked.