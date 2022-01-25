E-levy currently not before the house for consideration – Minority

Politics of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

First Deputy Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has said the controversial E-levy is not before the house for consideration, contrary to claims by Finance Minister that it will be presented on the floor of the house today.



According to Ahmed Ibrahim, the Ministry of Finance and government is still holding series of stakeholder engagements on the controversial bill before it is presented in parliament.



These engagements which involve the public are supposed to begin from today with the minority and the opposition NDC.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb Ahmed Ibrahim said, “let me state that the almighty controversial E-levy which introduced fighting, confusion in our parliament and held the men of Ghana to public ridicule is not in the business statement or agenda of this parliament for the whole of this week. If there would be any discussion on E-Levy at all, it will be maybe next week. Maybe next week on the principle that the Finance Ministry and government have now seen wisdom in the advice that we gave to them that you are passing law for Ghanaians go and consult them. So we gave them that opportunity, broadly consult and they refused.



“They wanted to force us pass the law under certificate of urgency which we said no.….what they are saying is that today they are consulting minority and Majority, tomorrow they will consult the NDC, NPP and then the following consult civil society organization, telcos and other stakeholders. Who gave you this advice? What the NPP has refused to understand is that when it comes to democracy, we are pace setters,” he added.



He adds that the finance minister will decide on whether or not the proposed 1.75% levy on the electronic transactions would be reduced or maintained after consultations.



He also wondered why the government is not engaging stakeholders after they had advised them to do so before the end of the last sitting.



“As for the figures when they go and consults Ghanaian, political parties, minority and majority will tell them then they will incorporate those input and represent the bill next week. The question is why now? If you knew you could do this, why didn’t you listen to us? We told you and you refused and made us fight, disgraced ourselves then you are now buying into what we told you. (The majority said) without passing the E-levy Ghana will collapse, has Ghana collapsed,” he said.



