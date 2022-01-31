E-levy bill will be passed – Dr Ayamga-Adongo explains

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Development Economist Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo has argued that no Member of Parliament (MP) who represents his people will vote in favor of the electronic transactions levy bill( E-Levy), stressing that the bill will be passed because some MPs represent their political parties and not their people.



The controversial E-Levy has been met with stiff opposition from many even though the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hell-bent on getting its bill passed and implemented. In the estimation of Dr Ayamga-Adongo, the E-Levy bill cannot be supported by any MP in good conscience.



“The E-Levy will eventually pass. It will pass because some MPs do not see life beyond themselves. It will pass because some MPs represent party and not the People.

Any MP representing the people cannot in good conscience support this tax. Yes. How can the MP of mion support this tax? How the MP of Binduri vote for this? How can the MPs of Chereponi, Sissala West, Walewale, Lambussie etc Lift their voices to support this Evil-Levy (E-levy)?” He quizzed in a statement criticizing Government’s push to implement the levy.



For him, the push to implement the E-Levy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is proof that the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government which under the leadership of John Mahama managed the economy better.



“The need for this E-levy is a testament of how President John Mahama managed our resources. Ah! Those days! When everywhere you turned construction was going on yet he didn’t have to take money directly from our pockets. Those days when terminal 3 was constructed so that the US$14000 per hour plane can land. When the chips compounds were constructed so our wives and mothers don’t die while trying to give life. That is true because people don’t give birth on drones,” he added.



He opined that the education drive embarked upon to seek to make the obnoxious E-Levy acceptable by citing the need to provide jobs for the youth among others should start with an apology to Ghanaians.



“You tell me youth employment. When you provided numerous jobs for your family members did they pay E-levy?

How about starting those town hall meetings with an apology? That it took you years to learn that you have to raise money in order to spend? That you brought E-levy upon us,” he concluded.



The E-Levy has continued to generate much discussion on both mainstream media and social media.