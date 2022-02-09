E-levy: ‘Yentua Demo’ set for Thursday

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) with representatives from various Political Parties, Civil Society organisations, and other identifiable groups has said it has finalized all arrangements with the security agencies for its Thursday demonstration.



The Coalition disclosed in a statement disclosed that at a meeting held on Tuesday 8th February 2022 with the Greater Accra Police Command, they have agreed on the routes and other modalities for the demonstration.



According to the Coalition, they entreat “all and sundry feeling the pinch and bearing the brunt of insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration as well those who will feel the severe impact of the E-Levy, if passed to join other well-meaning Ghanaians at the Obra Spot at 7:00 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022, for the Yentua demonstration.”



“The is a clarion call and a civic duty to fight for our survival and that of generations yet unborn. This is our country and the onus is on us, as citizens to make it a better place,” the Coalition noted.



Attached is the statement from the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians



