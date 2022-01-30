E-levy: Will Akufo-Addo listen to the pleas of Ghanaians? – Okudzeto Ablakwa questions

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

E-levy bill to be reintroduced in Parliament



The Minority Caucus has rejected the idea



Ablakwa believes the bill is obnoxious on the 8th Parliament



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has challenged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government to listen to the pleas of the majority of Ghanaians over the imposition of a 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).



According to him, the obnoxious E-levy is now hanging precariously on the MPs of the eighth Parliament.



He noted, it is better the government listens to Ghanaians or continues with the agenda of not listening to anybody’s concerns.



“The obnoxious e-Levy now hangs precariously in our hung parliament.



Will the Akufo-Addo-led government finally take a pause and listen to the genuine pleas of an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians or operation y3ntie obiaa continues unabated?” Okudzeto Ablakwa quizzed in a post on his Facebook timeline.



About the E-levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.



