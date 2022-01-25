E-levy: We can’t build consensus with government – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament resumes sitting



E-levy to be reintroduced



But Sam George believes govt has taken an entrench position



Sam Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram, has stated emphatically that, the Minority in Parliament will not build consensus with the government over the Electronic Transaction Levy, E-levy.



Speaking to Joy News on Monday, January 24, the MP indicated that, the Majority in Parliament, had already taken an entrenched position on the E-levy in which the interest of Ghanaians has been neglected.



“How do you go into a negotiation with a fixed position? Who goes into a negotiation and says for me this is my position, I have not shifted. Who does that? And then you tell us that you are willing to compromise. Do they understand the meaning of the word compromise? The NPP government and the Majority must stop going around and talking about building consensus. They have no intention of building consensus,” Sam George said.



He added, “You don’t build consensus when you take an entrenched position. Nobody builds consensus by taking an entrenched position. We would both have to come together and think of what is in the best interest of the Ghanaian people.”



The NDC Minority in Parliament, has, therefore, advised the government to withdraw the E-levy bill which has generated several arguments between the government and other stakeholders since its proposal.



Parliament is expected to resume on January 25. Key among the issues to be discussed is the re-introduction of the proposed E-Levy by the Finance Ministry.