E-levy: 'We are law abiding”' – Dafeamekpor  reacts to dismissal of injunction

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor , Member of Parliament for the South Dayi constituency in the Volta Region has commented on the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an application for an injunction case against the Electronic Transactions Levy (e-levy).



The Supreme Court, by a unanimous 7-0 decision, dismissed the application for an injunction case against the Electronic Transactions Levy (e-levy).



The highest Court of the land also directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to preserve the records generated since the levy’s implementation on May 1, 2022.



Speaking to the media after the ruling, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, stated that he is satisfied with the Court’s directive to the GRA until the substantive case is determined.



“At least some people will not be in a rush to collateralise it until the substantive matter is determined. We raised this matter because it is of public interest, constitutional significance. We are very happy with the performance of our lawyers. We only pray that Ghana is not going to have two sets of laws. One that serves and protects the elected elite of government and one that serves the political minority of the opposition,” the Tamale South MP told press men.



Reacting to the ruling on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor said the Minority side is law abiding and hence will wait on the substantive matter before the court.



According to Dafeamekpor, the Minority still stands by the substantive matter before the court which seeks to render the passage of the e-levy unconstitutional.



He argued that it was unconstitutional to pass the bill into law with numbers below the minimum constitutional threshold of 138 MPs.



In a suit filed on Tuesday, April 19, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu contended that Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members present when the controversial tax policy was approved. “I heard the Attorney General arguing that it was a voice vote. So Ebenezer Kum voted with his voice from an ambulance, or he voted with his voice from a clinic? He is insisting that 266 MPs participated in the decision and motion – 266 MPs after the Minority of 136 walked out?” Haruna quizzed.