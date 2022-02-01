E-levy: No secret vote because we don’t trust some NDC MPs – Murtala

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has said that the Minority in Parliament does not want secret voting done on the E-levy because they do not trust some of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers to vote against the policy proposal.



He said the mistrust is a result of events that characterized the vetting and approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees where all the nominees were eventually approved despite reservations raised against some.



Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, February 1, Murtala said “Afenyo-Markin is my very good friend, he is a fantastic young man and very intelligent. So far, he has been doing very well. I think the problem with the NPP is not Afenyo and Annor-Dompreh, it is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



“He is the contributor of 90 percent of the problems that they have in the chamber. He is not a team player and some of the NPP MPs will tell you he is the problem.



TWI NEWS





“I have had a senior member of the Parliament from the NPP who told me that we shouldn’t pass the E-levy but they can’t come out to say it.



“If voting on the E-levy were to be done secretly, I can bet my last penny that there will be a lot of NPP MPs who will vote against it. The only reason we don’t want that also is that some of our members, we can’t also trust them, to be very honest. We can’t trust them because of what happened in the appointment of the Ministers, it was soo hurting and we can’t trust some of them,” he said.





The Minority in Parliament has asked the Majority to wait for Speaker Alban Bagbin to return from his trip outside of the jurisdiction before they re-lay the E-Levy in Parliament.



Deputy Minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi said the Minority does not want any of the deputies to preside over the House when the levy is relayed to avert the brawls that occurred in the house last year.



“The speaker travels this weekend and will not be available next week, I think our advice to the Majority side is that we should wait until the speaker comes back.



“We want the speaker to preside then we will vote on the matter and once that is done, the result will be a decision of the House whether the motion would be lost or completely or would be carried, that is something that would be done.



“But we want the speaker to be there we don’t want any of the deputies to sit so that what happened in 2021 should repeat itself.”



The much-anticipated consideration of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, popularly known as e-levy, has been postponed to the next sitting of Parliament.



Despite attempts by the Majority Caucus to get the Bill read for the second and third times, the House decided to adjourn sitting to Tuesday, February 1.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, who had been in the precincts of Parliament since morning, had to leave around 5:00 pm because there were no signs members were ready to consider passage of the Bill.



Though the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had announced the passage of the Bill on Friday even if it went deep into the night, it appears his opposite number was not in favor of it.