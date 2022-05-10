E-levy: No government can reverse policy – Mahama’s bluff called

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama has stated emphatically that no Ghanaian government can cancel a major levy such as the tax on Electronic Transactions (E-Levy).



He revealed that there is no record of any government in the history of Ghana pulling off such a move, as he described former President Mahama’s claim as a bluff.



The 1.5percent e-Levy kicked off on Sunday, May 1, 2022, despite public objection.



Sharing examples of successive governments, including the NDC failing to follow through with similar big talks in the past, Awudu Mahama told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show,



“It won’t happen as there is no record of any govt reversing such policies. The NDC promised to cancel the Communication Service Tax when it came to power but they didn’t. The tax was used to fund Youth Employment and Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA). Now, the NPP also said they cancel Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) but they also failed to do so. So which gov’t has a track record of cancelling taxes and raking in major revenue?



According to him, the only taxes which can be revoked by governments are nuisance taxes as Ghana has seen in the past but not major revenue sources like the e-levy.



Andy Kankam, Editor of the Informer Newspaper also described the pronouncement by former President Mahama as “one committing the NDC vehicle to a suicide mission and this will affect the party politically.”



He believes the best the party can do is to review the rate of the levy downwards “but it cannot scrap it off.”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







