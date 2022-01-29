E-levy: NPP MPs ran away again, they did not have the numbers – Minority

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

MPs divided over E-levy



Government rallies support for the bill at townhall meeting



Adwoa Safo was missing on Friday, January 28 sitting, Minority



The Minority group in parliament has provided some reasons as to why the majority caucus agreed to defer the debate and vote on the controversial E-levy at Friday, January 28 parliamentary sitting despite calling for it earlier.



In a media engagement after sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, February 1, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, stated that the NPP majority side did not have the numerical strength to win the vote on the controversial matter should they have gone ahead with their initial plan.



According to him, Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was absent from the floor of parliament thus reducing their numerical advantage.



“When he [Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu] said we should take it[the vote], we were prepared. We as a minority were prepared. We had our numbers in the chamber. We were prepared to debate fully and then take a vote but I don’t know what they have seen for them to change their minds. They are the party in government and they control the business on the floor so I think they have sensed some danger that is why they changed their position that we should adjourn up to Tuesday. It is known that at least one of them which is a known face, Adwoa Safo is not available and so if you take 1 from 138…definitely it is left with 137. If we also have our 137 then it means the is going to be a tie in the voting assuming we vote on the bill…the will be a tie and once the constitution per Article 104..it means the motion is lost and that is the end…unless they reintroduce it…that’s what they are trying to avoid,” James Klutse Avedzi told pressmen on Friday, January 28.







It will be recalled that the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu at the resumption of sittings on Tuesday, January 25 indicated to the House that the e-levy will be considered in the second week.



However, at Friday, January 28 sitting, the Suame MP varied the business statement and introduced the bill following what he says were ongoing consultations to build consensus on the contentious levy.



“There have been some consultations which began yesterday. The consultations are concluding, if they conclude positively then perhaps we can consider the e-levy today [Friday, January 28, 2022]. If we don’t conclude positively then we go to next week,” he submitted on the floor of Parliament.



The minority through North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised red flags about the motion indicating the timing of it was of concern as MPs had other engagements in their constituencies since they were heading into a weekend.



The presiding speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu suggested that the debate be had and voting deferred till the Speaker, Alban Bagbin presides over the sitting when he is available.



As the debate was about commencing, the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu threatened that if the debate is allowed, voting on the motion would also have to take place.



“Mr. Speaker, let me give one condition that when we commence the debate, we will conclude the debate and put the question on the motion. When we commence the debate on the E-levy, its second reading and we end it with the Minority leader’s closing remark and the majority leader and minister of finance…it ultimately should leave us in pursuit of our Standing Orders to you putting the question for a vote on the motion” he said.



Responding to this, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu moved a motion for the adjournment of the house to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, stating that he does not want to be blamed for extended hours of sitting.



“I have listened to the sentiments of colleagues and I do not want to take any blame for extending the sitting of the house so if the sentiment is that we should take an adjournment, I will apply to you that we adjourn until Tuesday next week at 10 o’clock in the morning” he moved.



The house consequently adopted the motion and sitting were adjourned.