E-levy: NDC misleading their supporters – NPP officer

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Onuawonto Bissue, says the reaction of the Minority after the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill is much ado about nothing.



He said like their reaction after the outcome of the 2020 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are misleading their supporters over the Bill.



The opposition party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday, March 29 staged a walkout prior to the third and final reading and consideration of the controversial Bill, popularly known as e-levy.



Later, Leader of the caucus, Haruna Iddrisu, said his group will be heading to the Supreme Court over the votes in Parliament on Tuesday as the Majority did not have a quorum to vote on the bill.



But speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Wednesday, March 30, Mr Bissue, who is aspiring to be the General Secretary of the NPP, said the NDC are only misleading their supporters.



“In the 2020 elections, they went to court with no evidence,” he stated, recalling how supporters of the party massed up near the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) over assurances by leadership that they won the elections.



He said the NDC has a long-held view that the e-levy will send the NPP into opposition and so wonders why they are making a fuss about the passage of the bill.



Also on the programme was NDC’s Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, Sam Nartey George.



He stated that the Minority stands by its decision to walk out and subsequently proceed to the Court because it was a decision taken in collaboration with leadership of the party.



