E-levy: MoMo agents cancel Thursday strike

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mobile money agents’ Association of Ghana has suspended its strike which was scheduled for Thursday, December 23, 2021.



In a press release to the media, MMAAG said it called off the strike since parliament is on recess, and demonstrations are met with hostilities from the police.



Further, the Association says the ministry of Communication and the national communication authority have accepted their proposal and will look further into it and deliberate.



Speaking exclusively to GHOne business’ Evans Otumfuo, General Secretary of MMAAG said a delegation has been sent from the ministry of communication and national communication authority to discuss with them their grievances.



According to Otumfuo, the deliberations from the engagement will be used to inform the kind of adjustments that government will make with regards to the welfare of the association’s members and their businesses.



This comes after the association announced on Monday they will be embarking on industrial action in protest of the 1.75 E-Levy which they term as regressive to their businesses.



In backtracking their earlier stand, the association says since their threat to call industrial action was futile, an actual strike will only harm the ordinary Ghanaian.



