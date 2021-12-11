E-levy: Minority’s view is not the position of Ghanaians, government – Kabiru Mahama

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

An Economic Policy Analyst at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Kabiru Mahama, has disagreed with comments that negotiations on the E-levy have collapsed.



“From the government’s view, negotiations haven’t collapsed,” he said on the Key Points on TV3/3FM with host Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, December 11 2021.



He further stated that the position of the Minority on the e-levy is not the position of Ghanaian's and the government.



“It is quite unfortunate to state that consultations have collapsed,” he said.



His comments were in reaction to what Bongo Lawmaker Edward Bawa said to the effect that negotiations on the introduction of the e-levy have collapsed.



“Negotiations have collapsed,” Edward Bawa said.



He further questioned the Akufo-Addo administration’s decision of introducing more taxes when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemned the Mahama administration for making similar decisions.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had said at a press conference earlier that consultations were ongoing on the proposal.



He said “On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.



“We are determined to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation, the presence of our proposal on the E-Levy is to widen the tax net and generate the required revenue to support entrepreneurship, youth employment to build our infrastructure especially roads and reduce our debts,” he said.



“Let me emphasise that the E-levy represents our greatest opportunity to in the medium-term widen the tax base and meet the tax to GDP ratio of 20% as pertains among our peers.”



Meanwhile, the e-levy was absent from the business statement for next week after Deputy Majority Speaker did not mention it in the House on Friday, December 10.



