E-levy: May 1 is a dark day for the rule of law – Dafeamekpor

Monday, 2 May 2022

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed his sadness over the implementation of the Electronic Transfer levy (E-levy) despite a suit before the Supreme Court.



In a post on his social media handle, the legislator said the conduct of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Finance, and the Attorney-General were in contempt of court.



The lawmaker explained that per a judgment of the Supreme Court, an injunction is placed on a case once it has it is brought before a court.



“Today [May 1], is a dark day for the Rule of Law. When an AG, MoF & a GRA Boss can act & engage in conduct that is blatantly contumacious of the powers of our Supreme Court, I expect one thing to happen for this is a Cause & effect scenario. The pendency of an injunction is injunctive.



“In Rep vrs. BoG (Ex parte Ben Duffuor (2018) 123 GMJ 205 SC, our same Supreme Court restated the principle of law that if a case is pending before the Court even without an order of injunction, a party to the suit shall be in Contempt of Court if he does an act to overreach the Court during the pendency of the suit. It was a unanimous decision,” Dafeamekpor argued.



The E-levy implementation started on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



The first day of the implementation was met with challenges including an E-levy charge on the GH₵100 threshold which the government had communicated will not attract the tax.



However, the Ministry of Finance has assured that all challenges will be resolved.



GRA has also served notice of refunding all wrong taxations on electronic transfers.



