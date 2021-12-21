E-levy: Man up and offer concessions - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta agrees to four of 5 demands by minority



Parliament chamber turns into boxing arena as MPs fight over e-levy



Parliament adjourns sitting indefinitely



Chief Executive of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene in the brouhaha that has greeted the e-levy bill in parliament.



According to him, the current impasse on the contentious bill can only be resolved if the president offers concession on the levy.



“Only the Executive can help end the stalemate. The President should man up and offer concessions on the E-levy,” he tweeted.



The minority side of the House has been in stiff opposition to certain sections of the 2022 budget statement particularly the e-levy which will slap a 1.75% charge on electronic transactions including mobile money.



To this effect, it tabled five concessions it wanted addressed before it will lend its support to the budget.



The demands were for government to suspend the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy), withdraw of Agyapa deal and to provide for tidal waves disaster victims in Keta and its environs.



The rest were demands for government to properly re-construct the wording relating to the Aker Energy deal and to review the Benchmark Value for Imports.





Only the Executive can help end the stalemate. The President should man up and offer concessions on the E-levy. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 21, 2021