E-levy: If you don’t use MoMo, you don’t pay – Carlos Ahenkorah

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has asked Ghanaians who do not want to pay the 1.75 e-levy to stop using Mobile Money (MoMo).



He said the propaganda against the e-levy for political expediency is nauseating.



He told TV3’s Komla Klutse in an interview in Parliament on Wednesday, December 8 that “No human being or no person likes to pay tax but it is a known fact that taxes are generally appalled by people who are supposed to pay them.



“So, what is happening is quite understandable. But to the extent that it has been used to gain some political points or it is being done for political expediency, for me, is very unfortunate.



“I will tell you something, I have always been saying that the MoMo tax is not a compulsory tax, you only pay when you use it. If you don’t use it you don’t pay so for me, there is no way any other procedure for making payments is going to equal MoMo.



“Right now, what we are saying is the tax is targeted at those who have the ability to pay, not those who are receiving. If you are receiving it is okay to go and negotiate with the person who has gone to the bank to borrow money and be a MoMo agent, pay money out, otherwise keep the money on your phone and you don’t pay any money.



“It is money targeted at those who want to use the service, even if I stand here and tell people that if you like don’t pay or if you like don’t use MoMo, I tell you, using MoMo will be far cheaper. If you think using the MoMo service is difficult or expensive, you try taking your money out there and even see.”



