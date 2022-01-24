E-levy: I’m ready to organise NDC, Minority if the govt will consult - Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

National chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said his party and the opposition lawmakers will be ready to engage the government if it is ready to consult on the E-Levy.



He said this while speaking at the NDC Townhall Meeting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Monday, January 24.



“I am ready to organise our people to engage the government on the E-Levy if they(government) are ready to consult us,” he said.



His comments come at a time the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has told the lawmakers that the only way out in getting things done in the House is through dialogue and consultation.



Mr. Bagbin also called for more cooperation and collaboration among lawmakers given the entire nature of the 8th Parliament where the two major parties control 137-137 seats each with an Independent Lawmaker.



“The only way is to get the two sides to consult and to dialogue with each other, to cooperate, to compromise, to collaborate to achieve consensus, this is an imperative imposed on us political leaders by the people of Ghana, we have no choice,” he said.



Mr. Bagbin said these while speaking at this year’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop.



Sharp division in Parliament has characterized the E-levy proposal in the 2022 budget statement.



The Minority in Parliament rejected the proposal.



Their Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the E-levy policy was a disincentive to the growth of the digital economy.



To that end, he said, the Minority would not support it.



Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Ho on Saturday, November 20, he said “Mr. Speaker, understandably, we see that the Minister of Finance seeks to introduce some measures including the now popularly declared e-levy or digital levy as some have quite named it.



“Mr. Speaker, our concern is whether the e-levy itself is not and will not be a disincentive to the growth of the digital economy in our country. We are convinced that the e-levy may as well even be a disincentive to investment and a disincentive to private sector development in our country. We in the minority may not and will not support the government with the introduction of that particular e-levy. We are unable to build a national consensus on that particular matter.”