E-levy: 'How can a poor person send GH¢3,000 cedis a month?' – A/R Minister asks

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has justified why Ghanaians should pay 1.75% E-Levy to support the government to develop the country.



The 1.75% E-Levy which was presented in the 2022 budget by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on behalf of the government has not been passed by Parliament amidst heated disagreements between the majority and minority.



The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Morning Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that anyone who can send GH¢3000 a month through Mobile Money transaction should not be considered a poor person.



“I don’t understand why people are condemning the government for introducing E-Levy which can help government to develop this nation. We shouldn’t involve politics into any policy which can help the country,” he said.



“People can send GH¢3000 every month and these people will come out and say they are poor. How can a poor person send GH¢3,000 cedis a month?”



The Ashanti Regional Minister added that “Before you can send GH¢3000 a month means you have more than GH¢3,000 so those people have no right to complain.



“If government didn’t introduce electronic transaction, the person sending GH¢3000 or any money to someone will pay more than 1.75% because you have to take a car a go to the person’s place. Have they considered the transportation they will pay?



“Government cannot develop this country without money because the government needs money for development. If the government goes for loan people will complain but now the government wants us to support ourselves and develop the country but still, people are complaining.”