E-levy: Government out of touch with sentiments on the ground – Dr. Duffuor

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor urges government to tax extractive industry



Government keen on pushing E-levy through



Government laments huge fiscal deficit



Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that the Akufo-Addo led administration has lost touch with concerns raised by Ghanaians on the controversial E-levy, thus wanting to push through with the bill in Parliament.



According to Dr. Duffuor, many Ghanaians remain in stiff opposition against the new tax measure introduced in the 2022 budget statement.



Quoting a survey by Global Info Analytics which suggests that 56 percent of self-confessed New Patriotic Party supporters sampled are against the E-levy, he observed that this is not politics as usual.



“Across the political spectrum, a majority of Ghanaians oppose the introduction of the E-levy. This is not politics as usual. This is a clear signal to the government that they are out of touch with sentiments on the ground. Abolish the E-levy,” he tweeted.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in an earlier comment registering his displeasure about the E-levy asked the government to rather focus on taxing the extractive industry as it had the potential of raking in more revenue compared to what the levy will bring in.



“For a government that wants to leverage on digitalization the e-levy contradicts the facilitation of a digital economy and worsens financial conditions for already struggling Ghanaians. Focusing on the extractive industry yields more revenue without the burden the e-levy creates,” he tweeted on January 27.



The government’s E-levy tax measure will slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money if passed.



According to Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta it has become necessary to introduce the policy to rake in more people into the tax net.



He believes the economy will collapse if the bill if not pushed through for implementation.



